Advertisement

Police: Child left in hot car by father dies in N. Carolina

Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car. (WRAL, Zoom via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEBANE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old infant has died in North Carolina after being left inside a hot car by the father after he went to work.

Police in the community of Mebane told local media outlets officers got a call shortly after midday Friday about a child in a car at a manufacturing plant.

Police say that when the officers arrived, CPR was being administered, but the child couldn’t be revived.

Police say the child’s father worked at the plant and had left the baby in the vehicle. Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car.

No charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon and the investigation was continuing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
Man found outside Burlington apartment with bullet wound to leg
Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
What to do: Sunday, July 3
Vt. fatal crash numbers up in 2022.
Vt. fatal crash numbers up so far in 2022
Police arrest Conrad Labor for arson
Man arrested for arson in Barton home fire
The Bank of Burlington has raised $33 million in start-up capital in record time and now it...
New Vermont-based bank has big ambitions

Latest News

Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car.
1-year-old old dies after being left in hot car, police say
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Williston annual library book sale
Williston annual library book sale
Public schools in Texas would describe slavery to second graders as “involuntary relocation”...
Some Texas schools may describe slavery as ‘involuntary relocation’