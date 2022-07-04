Professional skater returns to Vermont for Mountain Dew skateboarding event

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You might be hard-pressed to find a professional skateboarder from the state of Vermont. Look no further than Williston native Chris Colburn.

Colburn returned to Vermont as part of the Mountain Dew “Unlock the Spot” skateboarding campaign that took place Sunday at HULA right near Lake Champlain. The campaign itself focuses on the list of professional skaters touring their hometowns and skating at locations that would usually be considered “off limits.”

The stop in Burlington kickstarted the campaign as it runs all the way to the end of July with the final destination being the Lauridsen Skatepark in Des Moines, Iowa. You can read more on the campaign and other stops on the tour here.

But for Colburn, skating in his hometown brings back plenty of memories from when he skated around Burlington as a kid.

“I can’t look down one street without feeling nostalgic and realizing how many memories I’ve created in this town with friends,” Colburn said. “I’ve been on Mountain Dew for like 15 years now and they were pretty much my first sponsor. It all came from just skating in this town of Burlington. And just doing it for the right reasons, I think goes the furthest way.”

