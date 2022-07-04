Advertisement

Report: Vermont early education system lacks coherence, leadership, vision

Vermont's early childhood education system lacks coherence, leadership and vision-- that's...
Vermont's early childhood education system lacks coherence, leadership and vision-- that's according to a new report required by the state. - File photo(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s early childhood education system lacks coherence, leadership and vision-- that’s according to a new report required by the state.

Last year, education officials and legislators called for analysis on recommendations for how to improve the state’s early childhood education plans.

Two third-party education groups conducted the analysis.

They recommend the state produce more funds and create a new unit of state government specifically focused on early childhood ed with one designated leader.

The groups say early childhood services are currently spread over too many agencies.

Click here to read the full report.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
Man found outside Burlington apartment with bullet wound to leg
File Image
Motorcyclist killed in Barton crash
Leon Delima-File photo
Burlington man arrested following Saturday night gunfire incident
Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
What to do: Sunday, July 3
Fire at building on Hutchins St. Sunday.
Lamoille County affordable housing units damaged by fire

Latest News

"A Hinesburg Hoedown" was the theme for that town's Fourth of July parade this year.
Hinesburg celebrates 4th of July with a hoedown
State Auditor Doug Hoffer sued OneCare Vermont over access to its payroll data. - File photo
Vermont’s high court blocks auditor from accessing OneCare payroll data
Franklin County's Elizabeth Parker has always been artistically inclined, but clay sculpting is...
MiVT: Vermont Bronze Sculptures
lamoillecountyfire
Lamoille County affordable housing units damaged by fire