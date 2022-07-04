Report: Vermont early education system lacks coherence, leadership, vision

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s early childhood education system lacks coherence, leadership and vision-- that’s according to a new report required by the state.

Last year, education officials and legislators called for analysis on recommendations for how to improve the state’s early childhood education plans.

Two third-party education groups conducted the analysis.

They recommend the state produce more funds and create a new unit of state government specifically focused on early childhood ed with one designated leader.

The groups say early childhood services are currently spread over too many agencies.

