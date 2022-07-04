SUNY Plattsburgh wins extended accreditation for School of Business and Economics

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh’s School of Business and Economics has received important accreditation.

It comes from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International.

This extends the school’s accreditation for another five years.

The interim dean of the business school says only 5% of business schools worldwide earn this title.

School leaders say it gives students an advantage after graduation and it gives the school the ability to hire and keep the best teachers and researchers.

The next review takes place in 2027.

SUNY Plattsburgh’s business school first gained AACSB accreditation in 2002.

