Suspect in slaying of Vermont cyclist returned to US

HOUSTON (WCAX) - The woman suspected in the fatal shooting of a professional cyclist from Vermont has been returned to the United States.

Kaitlin Armstrong was captured in Costa Rica last week.

She arrived in Houston on Saturday.

Armstrong had been on the run since May when police say she murdered Anna Moriah Wilson, a Vermont native who graduated from Burke Mountain Academy.

The shooting happened in an Austin, Texas, home.

Investigators say Armstrong’s boyfriend had previously dated Wilson, and that may have been a motive for the murder.

