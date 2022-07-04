Advertisement

Suspect in slaying of Vermont cyclist returned to US

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (WCAX) - The woman suspected in the fatal shooting of a professional cyclist from Vermont has been returned to the United States.

Kaitlin Armstrong was captured in Costa Rica last week.

She arrived in Houston on Saturday.

Armstrong had been on the run since May when police say she murdered Anna Moriah Wilson, a Vermont native who graduated from Burke Mountain Academy.

The shooting happened in an Austin, Texas, home.

Investigators say Armstrong’s boyfriend had previously dated Wilson, and that may have been a motive for the murder.

Related Stories:

Suspect in murder of Vt. cyclist captured in Costa Rica

Slain cyclist Moriah Wilson, 25, ‘exceptional in every way’

Search continues for Texas woman accused in Vt. cyclist’s death

Woman sought in death of professional cyclist in Texas

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Delima-File photo
Burlington man arrested following Saturday night gunfire incident
File Image
Motorcyclist killed in Barton crash
File Image
Man found outside Burlington apartment with bullet wound to leg
Authorities in Vermont say a man was seriously injured while setting off fireworks this holiday...
Fireworks injury prompts safety warning from Vermont police
Fire at building on Hutchins St. Sunday.
Lamoille County affordable housing units damaged by fire

Latest News

Did you know? Fun 4th of July facts
Suspect in slaying of Vermont cyclist returned to US
Suspect in slaying of Vermont cyclist returned to US
Burlington waterfront
Burlington celebrating the birth of the nation
Vermont seniors struggle to find Medicaid beds in care facilities
Burlington sees less litter at beaches after this year’s 4th of July celebrations