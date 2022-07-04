Advertisement

Suspects arrested in stolen car, Glock found

Officers made the arrests in South Burlington
South Burlington police say they recovered a stolen Glock from a stolen car.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police say they spotted a stolen car Sunday on Farrell St. that had three people inside.

Police say they found a stolen Glock 19 9mm pistol, along with a replica Glock 19 pistol in the passenger compartment of the stolen car. Police say the stolen pistol also originated from Burlington, but in a crime unrelated to the stolen car.

Police arrested Javan Nichols, 18, for aggravated operating without owners’ consent.

Abdi Abdhikadir, 19, was arrested for possession of the stolen Glock pistol.

A 16-year-old was also reportedly in the car. He was identified as a runaway from Windsor County and was referred to DCF services and Family Court.

Nichols and Abdhikadir were released on conditions by the court. They will be formally arraigned on Tuesday in Chittenden Superior Court.

