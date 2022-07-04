Vermont seniors struggle to find Medicaid beds in care facilities

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington assisted-living facility is closing several of its units for renovations. The changes will displace 16 seniors. But the situation is raising larger questions about how Vermont supports and funds elder care.

Shelley Spinner’s mother-in-law, Sylvia, has lived at Gazebo Senior Living in South Burlington for the past 12 years.

“She thought this was her final home. To be 87 and frail and find out you need to move, that was heartbreaking for her,” Spinner said.

She received a letter two weeks ago saying everyone in Sylvia’s building has 90 days to find a new home.

Staffers say it will displace about 16 residents and almost all of them have been able to find a place to live.

Gazebo is a private-pay independent living and residential care facility where seniors live in their own apartments but get extra help for daily tasks like grocery shopping and administering medication.

Gazebo says the economy and senior care have changed dramatically over the last few years and they need to renovate to stay competitive.

Sylvia has been paying Gazebo monthly for her apartment and extra care, liquidating her life savings.

Now she can no longer afford a private pay facility and qualifies for Medicaid. But she has been struggling to find a facility with an open Medicaid bed.

Spinner says she understands the staffing and financial pressures that Gazebo is under.

Gazebo staffers say even though they don’t accept Medicaid, they frequently field calls from families seeking Medicaid placements.

“People just need to often be educated to exactly what the program is, how they qualify for it, what they need to qualify. It’s not just financial, it’s medical need, too,” said Erin Knox, the director of sales and operations for Gazebo Senior Living.

Lawmakers say Vermont has struck a balance between helping seniors seek care at home and putting them in a facility.

“The more we can continue to provide those home options with supports, it’s less expensive, it’s better for folks, but we won’t be able to rely on that when people need higher levels of care,” said Rep. Anne Donahue, R-Northfield.

Now, as nearly a quarter of Vermont’s population is over 65, Donahue says staffing that care will likely cost more money.

Back in South Burlington, Spinner’s mother-in-law was able to find a room at the Converse Home in Burlington covered by Medicaid. But Spinner wishes there were more options. She describes the situation as the balance between the haves and the have-nots.

“If you have, you have a lot more options and if you are one of the have-nots, then it’s a lot more work for you,” Spinner said.

