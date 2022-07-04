Vermont’s high court blocks auditor from accessing OneCare payroll data

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit regarding health care reform transparency.

State Auditor Doug Hoffer sued OneCare Vermont over access to its payroll data. He said the organization violated its contract with the state.

OneCare called it an overreach.

OneCare is the core of Vermont’s health care reform efforts switching to the “all-payer model.”

Friday, the high court affirmed the decision of a lower court dismissing the suit. The decision says neither the state’s contract with OneCare nor the laws governing the auditor’s authority give Hoffer the right to access OneCare’s accounting records.

