Who’s ahead in the money race? The latest campaign finance numbers

Candidates seeking statewide office in Vermont were required to report their fundraising numbers as of July 1. - File photo(MGN)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - In the lead-up to the Aug. 9 primaries, candidates seeking statewide office in Vermont were required to report their fundraising numbers as of July 1.

Fundraising is one metric that can be used to examine the support of a candidate: how much money they’re raising, who is donating and where in the state they are gathering their support from.

In the race for governor, Democratic challenger Brenda Siegel outraised incumbent Gov. Phil Scott this quarter, but the Republican has a much bigger war chest.

Scott raised $33,680, bringing his total campaign coffers to more than $270,000.

His presumptive challenger, Siegel raised more than $40,000 and has $40,000 in the bank.

There’s a packed race for the open lieutenant governor’s seat, with four Democrats and two Republicans.

On the Democratic side, former lieutenant governor David Zuckerman raised $74,582 this quarter and has $60,636 in the bank.

Former Danville state rep. Kitty Toll raised $81,452 and has $84,386 in the bank.

Council on World Affairs Executive Director Patricia Preston raised $46,514 with $88,178 in the bank.

And Woodstock Rep. Charlie Kimbell raised $19,275 and has $22,063 in the bank.

On the Republic said, state Sen. Joe Benning raised just shy of $6,000 and has $6,349 in the bank.

Rutland accountant Gregory Thayer raised $2,000 and has just $2,000 in the bank.

In the contested Democratic primary for secretary of state, Deputy Secretary Chris Winters and state Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas each raised $39,000 this cycle, while Montpelier City Clerk John Odum raised $13,000.

In the Democratic race for attorney general, Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault has raised $76,000 and Assistant Attorney General Charity Clarke has raised $82,000.

No Republicans filed campaign finance reports for attorney general or secretary of state.

Now, again, fundraising is just one metric to gauge support. That’s in addition to policy platforms, endorsements and name recognition.

