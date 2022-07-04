Williston annual library book sale

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds gathered Sunday at Williston Central school Sunday for the annual library book sale. The book sale is a fan favorite for many reasons, but mainly because of the way it has provided the community with extremely affordable book options for over 40 years. It also raises money for the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library. This was the first year that the sale was able to be back in the school gym since the pandemic, and library volunteers say it was great to see everyone come together for a good cause.

“The main reason we do this is for community, because people donate books they’ve read or they don’t want any more and at a very low price get new books, boxes and bags of books and it’s just a wonderful feeling to have people clear their bookcases and then other people get to fill their own,” said Ann Park, a volunteer at the library.

If you want to stop by, you still have a chance to participate according to library officials. The library will be open Monday from 9 am to 2 pm.

