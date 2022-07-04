BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Fourth! We really hit the weather jackpot this holiday weekend. Weather will remain great through this evening for all of the fireworks displays. Expect temperatures ranging from the upper 50s in northern and high terrain areas to near 70 in far southern Vermont when the displays kick off at dusk. Winds will remain light with a partly cloudy sky.

After a couple stellar days, tomorrow won’t be as nice. We’ll see increasing clouds by early Tuesday morning with the chance for showers through the morning, especially across northern areas. We’ll see ongoing chances for scattered downpours and possibly a couple thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening. Rain chances wind down early Wednesday, and we’ll see sunshine return by Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow for most, especially across northern areas, but the upcoming stretch will still feature largely seasonable temperatures. Expect 60s to start the day tomorrow with a north-south split in temperatures during the afternoon. Some southern valleys spots could hit 80, but the rest of the area will see temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Temperatures return to the low 80s by Thursday with the chance for a few showers on Friday. An early look at next weekend is looking pretty nice.

Enjoy the rest of the holiday!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.