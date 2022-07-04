BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Independence Day, everyone! The weekend weather was fantastic, and we are not done yet. To round out the long, holiday weekend, we are going to have another great day on this 4th of July!

High pressure over the northeast will hold tight for one more day, bringing us another mostly sunny day with comfortable temperatures, comfortable humidity, and a light wind.

Like last night, the weather will be ideal for viewing all the fireworks around the region tonight. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the mid-60s around 9:30 PM under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light.

The weather will finally change as we get into the day on Tuesday. A frontal system will move in from the Midwest with showers and possible thunderstorms. There could be some heavy downpours, especially in our northern areas.

As that system goes by, it will turn nice again on Wednesday. After a few lingering showers early in the day, the rest of Wednesday will be partly sunny. Thursday is also looking very nice.

A weak disturbance may kick up some showers on Friday. But then it will clear out again as we head into the weekend, which is looking very nice at this point.

Take MAX Advantage of this continued nice weather today. Stay safe and have a Happy 4th of July! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.