2023 Vermont Farm Show canceled; board cites COVID issues

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Farm Show is canceled again next year because of COVID-19.

The board of trustees cited circumstances related to and created by the coronavirus pandemic for the 2023 cancellation.

The board unanimously agreed the farm show should return the following year, in 2024.

Officials say in the meantime, they will evaluate and review the event to be sure it still meets the wants and needs of the Vermont agriculture community.

The annual Vermont Farm Show promotes agriculture in the state with its farming displays, exhibits and demonstrations.

The show was also canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of health and safety concerns due to COVID.

