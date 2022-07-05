Advertisement

Barton man denies setting fire to home with 9 people inside

Conrad Labor pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of arson and reckless endangerment.
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A man accused of setting fire to a Barton home with eight children and an adult inside appeared in court on Tuesday.

Conrad Labor, 41, of Barton, pleaded not guilty to charges of arson and reckless endangerment.

Police say Labor lit the fire on the outside of an attached garage at the home on Vigario Lane on June 30.

Tuesday in court, Labor was ordered held without bail pending the next evidence hearing.

