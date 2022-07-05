Advertisement

Deadly crash on Route 2 in New Hampshire

One person was killed in a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire, on Sunday.
One person was killed in a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire, on Sunday.(Courtesy: N.H. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH, N.H. (WCAX) - One person was killed in a crash in New Hampshire over the weekend.

New Hampshire State Police say on Sunday at about 10 p.m., a pickup truck crashed on Route 2 in Randolph.

Investigators say the Chevy pickup drifted off the roadway onto the shoulder and rolled into a dirt embankment.

The driver died at the scene. Police have not yet released the person’s name.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 603-846-3333.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Vermont say a man was seriously injured while setting off fireworks this holiday...
Fireworks injury prompts safety warning from Vermont police
Leon Delima-File photo
Burlington man arrested following Saturday night gunfire incident
File Image
Motorcyclist killed in Barton crash
South Burlington police say they recovered a stolen Glock from a stolen car.
Suspects arrested in stolen car, stolen Glock found
Two crashes involving motorcycles occurred in our region over the weekend.
Motorcycle crashes on Vermont roads

Latest News

Police investigating the burglary of a Thetford store released surveillance photos of a...
Vt. police ask public for help identifying potential burglary suspect
Police say two men got out of their cars to argue on a New York highway and were fatally struck...
Police: 2 men fatally struck during New York ‘road rage’ dispute
A Vermont farmer in the 1800s made globes accessible to Vermonters
New exhibit spotlights Vt. farmer who revolutionized globe-making in US
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage