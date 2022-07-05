Deadly crash on Route 2 in New Hampshire

RANDOLPH, N.H. (WCAX) - One person was killed in a crash in New Hampshire over the weekend.

New Hampshire State Police say on Sunday at about 10 p.m., a pickup truck crashed on Route 2 in Randolph.

Investigators say the Chevy pickup drifted off the roadway onto the shoulder and rolled into a dirt embankment.

The driver died at the scene. Police have not yet released the person’s name.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 603-846-3333.

