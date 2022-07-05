Essex Junction closes Independence Day with a bang

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - At least a thousand people turned out for Essex Junction’s Fourth of July Celebration, which included food trucks, face painting, bouncy houses, and fireworks.

“I’m having fun. I think my favorite part about this place is everyone being able to come and have a great time,” said Anya Szceninski, visiting from Starksboro.

EJPR Program Director Lindsey Hamblet says they’ve been hosting this event for a long time at Maple Street Park. They moved it to the Champlain Valley Expo in 2021 to allow for social distancing.

Hamblet says they’ll likely continue holding the event here, now that it’s grown in popularity. “I think it’s a beautiful day. You get to meet all of your friends and neighbors in once place, and really celebrate together.”

Given the recent political climate, some people opted not to celebrate; others say that made it extra important to acknowledge the holiday.

“I’ve never really celebrated the Fourth and with the current climate-, I said I wasn’t going to celebrate because of how things are,”

“We live in the U.S. so celebrate it!” exclaimed one Essex Junction resident.

“I’m not here to celebrate America. I think we’ve been shafted, but I just wanted to spend time with my friends,” said Julia Sartini from Essex Junction.

The Champlain Valley Exposition allows Essex Junction Parks & Rec to use the facility for free in order to host this event.

