Former UVM president pens book on free speech

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - From the ongoing investigations into the January 6 insurrection to recent controversial Supreme Court decisions, the country faces numerous political and social divisions, many rooted in the role of free speech.

Former University of Vermont President Tom Sullivan has recently co-authored a book on the subject: “Free Speech: From Core Values to Current Debates.” It deals with issues including why we protect free speech, what values it serves, and how can we do better.

Darren Perron spoke with Sullivan about the book and its intended audience.

