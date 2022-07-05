Investigators seek clues to cause of Morrisville housing project fire

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators are still trying to determine was sparked a potentially devastating fire Sunday at an affordable housing project under construction in Morrisville.

The Lamoille Housing Partnership confirmed the fire started from the corner of the first-floor windows at the Hutchins Street project. It was unoccupied at the time. The organization says the building is still under construction and that they plan to carry on once the damage assessment and cleanup are complete.

“Most of the fire was contained to one unit on the first floor and the hallway just outside. There’s a lot of smoke damage, some water damage in the basement underneath but I think we were lucky and dodged a real big bullet here,” said the partnership’s Jim Lovinsky.

No one was in the building when the fire started. Crews from Morrisville and surrounding communities responded.

