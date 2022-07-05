Advertisement

Massachusetts man sentenced for Rutland drug trafficking

(KTVF)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to more than a year and a half in prison for trafficking drugs in the Rutland area.

Federal authorities say Justin Zayas-Sanchez, 22, was sentenced Friday in Burlington to serve 20 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl.

Officials say he sold crack cocaine and fentanyl to a confidential informant on three occasions last year. He was arrested in November.

In addition to the jail time, U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss also ordered Zayas-Sanchez to serve a six-year term of supervised release and to pay a $100 special assessment.

