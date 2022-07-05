NH man charged with Addison county home invasions

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man alleged to be high on meth has pleaded not guilty to trespassing charges.

Police say Isaac Crawford, 22, allegedly broke into two occupied homes in Bristol and swung a baseball bat and pick ax at the people inside and nearby. He also pleaded not guilty to reckless endangerment.

The Keene man was released on conditions including not buying or using regulated drugs without a prescription and not engaging in violent behavior. He can also not have contact with the people whose homes he entered.

