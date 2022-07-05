Advertisement

NH man charged with Addison county home invasions

(Contributed)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man alleged to be high on meth has pleaded not guilty to trespassing charges.

Police say Isaac Crawford, 22, allegedly broke into two occupied homes in Bristol and swung a baseball bat and pick ax at the people inside and nearby. He also pleaded not guilty to reckless endangerment.

The Keene man was released on conditions including not buying or using regulated drugs without a prescription and not engaging in violent behavior. He can also not have contact with the people whose homes he entered.

