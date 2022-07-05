North Country emergency dispatchers accepting texts to 911

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Emergency management officials in New York’s North Country are offering a new way to seek help in case of an emergency -- texting from your phone.

Operators at the Clinton County Office of Emergency Management work 24/7 to answer calls for help. “We get about 35,000 911 calls a year,” said the agency’s Eric Day.

But what happens when in an emergency, the caller’s silence is what stands between life and death? “Somebody that might be being held against their will, a domestic situation, and active shooter type situation,” Day explained.

Since last Friday, Clinton County Dispatch is equipped to take 911 calls via text message. It’s also an option in Franklin and Essex Counties.

“The information we need is the same as a voice call,” Day said. He says if possible, the public should always start by texting their location -- as exact as possible. Then, tell authorities if police, fire, ambulance, or all three are required and provide as much information about the emergency as possible. “We’d like to know who you are but that is secondary or even tertiary to where are you and what do you need,” Day said.

Those requesting help need to make sure their ringer is on silent mode because the dispatchers will message back.

“I do have a client right now where phones are just not an option,” said Brianna Reeves with STOP Domestic Violence. But she says it is a key tool that will be essential for helping many clients. “Not always easy to call 911, but to message 911 will be beneficial, especially in our caseloads that we do have.”

Days says the text option is already being used but that calling is still the preferred method for those who can. “Quicker, more concise, and more detailed with a phone call,” he said.

Vermont officials say that as of May 2014, 98% of wireless users in the state were able to make use of Text-to-911.

