Police: Man smashed car windows, assaulted medical providers

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an Essex Junction man broke into parked cars in one town and later tried to do the same thing in a second town.

Colchester Police say early Saturday morning, Brandon Steber, 29, was smashing car windows in Fort Ethan Allen to break into the parked vehicles.

Five cars were found damaged there.

Police caught up with Steber in Essex and detained him. He was released on a citation.

Investigators say two days later, early Monday morning, sheriff’s deputies arrested Steber for trying to break into a vehicle in St. Albans. They say he also assaulted two medical providers.

Steber was held at the prison in Franklin County.

