Police see dramatic rise in car thefts across Chittenden County

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are seeing a spike in stolen cars across Chittenden County.

Numbers from the Burlington and South Burlington police departments show a dramatic rise in vehicle thefts from just a few years ago.

Both cities are on pace to significantly outpace the number of vehicle thefts from last year as well.

“That’s unexplainable, it’s just a violation of privacy, it’s your home and then it’s gone,” Dustin Martin said.

Martin’s car was stolen a couple of weeks ago. He was living out of his car at the time and had left the keys in the ignition while sleeping on his friend’s couch for the night. It was gone for about a week when his brother noticed it parked at Burlington’s City Hall Park.

“The state of my car was it was full of needles, syringes and half my side of my car was peeled off, so I just ripped the rest of it off because I’m not going to just run it around just hanging,” Martin said.

Not only that, but his mom’s ashes, tools, a phone and tablet were also missing.

Martin’s car was just one of about 152 cars that have been stolen in Burlington to date this year. That number already far eclipses last year’s total of 137.

Four years ago, in 2018, only 32 vehicles were stolen.

Burlington Deputy Police Chief Wade Labrecque says he believes the pandemic changed people’s habits which led to this spike, but that isn’t the only factor.

“The other big factor we’ve seen is people leaving their keys in the vehicles and they’re either running or they’re just leaving their keys in the car to run into a convenience store or someplace. It’s always just for a second and it’s all that it’s been taking for your car to be stolen,” Labrecque said.

Over in South Burlington, it’s a similar story. From 2013-2020, an average of 23 stolen vehicles were reported.

As of Tuesday, there have been 54 so far in 2022.

The police department there says delays in the judiciary due to COVID could be contributing to repeat offenders.

“People who may have been caught subsequent to committing these acts haven’t necessarily had a chance to appear in court and maybe not have felt any repercussions of the criminal justice system yet. People are also wise to the law; it’s all public information, so they know what the rules are,” South Burlington Police Lt. Gregg Jager said.

Vermont does not have a grand theft auto charge, but there are misdemeanor and felony charges for car thefts.

Legally speaking, state’s attorneys say it can be hard to prove felony theft, such as stealing the car with the intent of permanently depriving the owner, or leaving it out of state.

Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi says with police departments understaffed, it’s hard to put the time into solving each car theft.

“How much time are they going to put into an OOC case misdemeanor when they have other more significant crimes to investigate and prepare for prosecution,” Illuzzi said.

Another issue Burlington Police have noticed is people breaking into homes to steal keys off tables and then stealing the vehicles.

They say to remember to put keys in a safe place at night that’s not easily accessible and to always lock your doors.

Burlington Police say they have pretty good luck recovering cars across the state, but it’s thanks to a national database of stolen cars and the other departments keeping a lookout for vehicles.

