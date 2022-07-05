Susanne Young to be sworn in as Vt. attorney general

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont will get a new attorney general on Tuesday.

Gov. Phil Scott will swear in Susanne Young at 2 p.m.

Young will become the first woman in state history to hold the title.

The ceremony will be held in front of the Vermont Supreme Court building in Montpelier.

T.J. Donovan, the former Vermont attorney general, stepped down to pursue a job outside of government, leaving the position open.

Despite pushback from some Democrats, Scott says Young has broad, bipartisan respect and served the public for 40 years.

Related Story:

Governor appoints Susanne Young as Vermont attorney general

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.