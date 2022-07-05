Advertisement

Susanne Young to be sworn in as Vt. attorney general

Suzanne Young will be sworn in as the new state AG this afternoon by Phil Scott
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont will get a new attorney general on Tuesday.

Gov. Phil Scott will swear in Susanne Young at 2 p.m.

Young will become the first woman in state history to hold the title.

The ceremony will be held in front of the Vermont Supreme Court building in Montpelier.

T.J. Donovan, the former Vermont attorney general, stepped down to pursue a job outside of government, leaving the position open.

Despite pushback from some Democrats, Scott says Young has broad, bipartisan respect and served the public for 40 years.

Related Story:

Governor appoints Susanne Young as Vermont attorney general

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Vermont say a man was seriously injured while setting off fireworks this holiday...
Fireworks injury prompts safety warning from Vermont police
Leon Delima-File photo
Burlington man arrested following Saturday night gunfire incident
File Image
Motorcyclist killed in Barton crash
South Burlington police say they recovered a stolen Glock from a stolen car.
Suspects arrested in stolen car, stolen Glock found
Two crashes involving motorcycles occurred in our region over the weekend.
Motorcycle crashes on Vermont roads

Latest News

One person was killed in a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire, on Sunday.
Deadly crash on Route 2 in New Hampshire
A Vermont farmer in the 1800s made globes accessible to Vermonters
Vermont farmer revolutionizes globes in 1800s for average American
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Suzanne Young will be sworn in as the new state AG this afternoon by Phil Scott
Vermont's new state attorney general sworn in today