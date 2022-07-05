Advertisement

Tips for traveling with pets

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As pandemic concerns ease, many people are hitting the road for vacations this summer, and often that includes bringing their furry family members with them.

But taking your pet with you can entail a fair amount of coordination, from pet-friendly hotels to border-crossing requirements.

Elissa Borden spoke with Dr. Erin Forbes with the Vermont Veterinary Medical Association to get some tips on how to make traveling with pets a little easier.

