Advertisement

Traffic Alert: I-89 lane closure in Waterbury Wednesday night

File photo/VTrans
File photo/VTrans(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - VTrans officials are warning about a planned I-89 lane closure coming up Wednesday night.

Officials say starting at 8 pm. Wednesday, both northbound lanes -- between Waterbury exit 10 and Richmond exit 11 -- will be closed until Thursday morning at 5 a.m.

Traffic will be re-routed to Route 2 for a 13-mile detour.

The work is part of an ongoing culvert replacement project on the interstate after a section of the culvert collapsed under the southbound lanes back in May, creating an 8-foot sinkhole.

Related Stories:

Section of I-89 to close Friday night ahead of major repair

I-89 sinkhole slows traffic near Exit 11

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Vermont say a man was seriously injured while setting off fireworks this holiday...
Fireworks injury prompts safety warning from Vermont police
Leon Delima-File photo
Burlington man arrested following Saturday night gunfire incident
File Image
Motorcyclist killed in Barton crash
South Burlington police say they recovered a stolen Glock from a stolen car.
Suspects arrested in stolen car, stolen Glock found
Two crashes involving motorcycles occurred in our region over the weekend.
Motorcycle crashes on Vermont roads

Latest News

Police say an Essex Junction man broke into parked cars in one town and later tried to do the...
Police: Man smashed car windows, assaulted medical providers
x
Deadly crash on Route 2 in New Hampshire
Massachusetts man sentenced for Rutland drug trafficking
Vermont Farm Show - File photo
2023 Vermont Farm Show canceled; board cites COVID issues