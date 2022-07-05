Traffic Alert: I-89 lane closure in Waterbury Wednesday night

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - VTrans officials are warning about a planned I-89 lane closure coming up Wednesday night.

Officials say starting at 8 pm. Wednesday, both northbound lanes -- between Waterbury exit 10 and Richmond exit 11 -- will be closed until Thursday morning at 5 a.m.

Traffic will be re-routed to Route 2 for a 13-mile detour.

The work is part of an ongoing culvert replacement project on the interstate after a section of the culvert collapsed under the southbound lanes back in May, creating an 8-foot sinkhole.

