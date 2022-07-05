Vermont farmer revolutionizes globes in 1800s for average American

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A new exhibit spotlights a 19th-century Vermont farmer credited with being the first maker of globes in the United States.

“This is our 1810 James Wilson globe,” explained Amanda Kay Gustin, director of collection and access at the Vermont Historical Society. “It is among the very, very, very first James Wilson ever made.”

James Wilson was a Bradford farmer who helped create the modern-day globe.

The legend is that Wilson saw a globe on a trip to Dartmouth College and then he wanted to build his own. In 1810, he finally made his first one inside his woodshop in Bradford. There are four of the 1810 globes left, and one is part of the new Vermont Historical Society exhibit “A New American Globe.”

Using X-rays and research, Gustin says they realized Wilson had a lot of help getting this done.

“He had to build these collaborative networks across a wide swath of Vermont,” Gustin said.

By 1817, Wilson moved the business to Albany, New York, where production really kicked up and hundreds of globes were being made at a time.

“One of the things that Wilson’s globes did was to blow this market wide open,” Gustin said.

They became the common globe of the time showing up in schools and even homes. While the globes take up half the exhibit, the other half is about maps. There, people can try to make their own maps.

“We’re asking them to do a little bit of the things Wilson had to do,” Gustin said.

By studying the small orbs and building them, it’s a chance for visitors to learn a little bit more about themselves.

“He is doing exactly the kind of work that we do today,” Gustin said. “To build knowledge, to learn more, to never take anything for granted.”

