Hoffer: Vt. Supreme Court OneCare ruling a blow to government transparency

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s auditor is calling a Vermont Supreme Court ruling that blocks access to salary information for the state’s accountable care organization a blow to government transparency.

State Auditor Doug Hoffer sued OneCare Vermont, the organization behind the state’s health care reform efforts, seeking access to payroll data. Friday, the high court affirmed the decision of a lower court dismissing the suit. The decision says neither the state’s contract with OneCare nor the laws governing the auditor’s authority give Hoffer the right to access OneCare’s accounting records.

Hoffer says the decision will have big implications for transparency and accountability with other organizations that work for the state, shielding them from potential audits.

“The Supreme Court, in its wisdom, decided that the state auditor is not an agent of the state because those provisions did not say state auditor, it just said agent of the state. But it did not list any officials for the state of Vermont. So, if you follow their logic, nobody is entitled to those records because it did not name anyone,” Hoffer said.

Onecare represents hospitals and providers that are part of the all-payer health reform model. It takes millions in taxpayer dollars each year to make flat payments to those providers instead of following the traditional fee-for-service model.

Hoffer says he’ll now try to work with lawmakers to change the law to clarify the responsibility of the auditor’s office to include organizations like Onecare that work with the state

Once care officials say they have gone above and beyond reporting wages of leaders to regulators and that this case reflects their team’s effort to follow state and federal laws.

