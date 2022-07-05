Vt. police ask public for help identifying potential burglary suspect

TOWNSHEND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a burglary at a store in Townshend.

Vermont State Police say they were notified shortly after 6 a.m. Monday that the Harmonyville Store on Route 30 had been burglarized.

They released surveillance photos of a potential suspect in the case.

If you recognize the person or have any information on the burglary, you’re asked to call the Westminster barracks at 802-722-4600.

Police investigating the burglary of a Thetford store released surveillance photos of a potential suspect. (Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

Police investigating the burglary of a Thetford store released surveillance photos of a potential suspect. (Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.