Vt. regulators file charges against Walgreens

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont regulators have filed charges against Walgreens over allegations that many of the chain’s stores have created unsafe work environments for both pharmacists and patients.

The charges brought last month by Vermont’s Office of Professional Regulation cite 70 different violations at 32 locations and ask the state Board of Pharmacy to either have the stores’ licenses revoked, suspended, reprimanded, or discipline the chain as a whole.

“This is massive in scale and the number of complaints and the number of pharmacies implicated,” said Vt. Deputy Secretary of State Chris Winters.

The state says that some Walgreens stores would close unexpectedly due to staffing and other reasons, preventing patients from getting medication in a timely manner. They say some pharmacies would operate without a pharmacist manager, creating unsafe conditions for pharmacists and patients. One example cited is prescription and vaccine errors.

“We changed the law in 2020 and 2021 to allow for charges against the actual pharmacy corporation itself, the chain itself. We did this because we did a survey in 2020 that looked at working conditions in pharmacies across the state of Vermont,” Winters said.

He says the state was looking into Walgreen’s conditions prior to 2020 and that the pandemic exacerbated existing problems. They cited a 2021 complaint where they claim one store only had one pharmacist and one tech responsible for 200 prescriptions and over 80 immunizations in one day. A Walgreens vaccine scheduler would allow appointments every 5 to 10 minutes.

“Without any regard for the workload or the staff available at the Vermont location. So, this puts tremendous pressure on the individual locations coming from above, coming from the national organization,” Winters said.

Other examples include patients who were given wrong or incorrect vaccine doses. “Jeopardizing the public because it just made it impossible for the pharmacist and the pharmacy techs to provide care for the careful and considered care that they normally do,” Winters said.

Governor Phil Scott says he supports the Office of Professional Regulation’s charges and calls it a teaching moment. “We need the Walgreens of the world, we need our pharmacists, but we need to make sure they’re doing the right thing,” Scott said.

Winter says the charges against Walgreen’s were filed June 21 and the company has 20 days from then to respond.

Walgreens officials Tuesday declined to comment on the complaints.

