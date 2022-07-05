Warren celebrates independence day with liberty theme
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Warren kicked off their 73rd Independence Day celebrations with their annual parade down Main Street.
This year’s theme was liberty. A gigantic Lady Justice float was one of the impressive displays. She is wearing a blindfold, holding a sword, and a scales.
The street party drew hundreds to Washington County.
Fireworks were fired off at dusk at Sugarbush Resort.
