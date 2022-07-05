Warren celebrates independence day with liberty theme

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Warren kicked off their 73rd Independence Day celebrations with their annual parade down Main Street.

This year’s theme was liberty. A gigantic Lady Justice float was one of the impressive displays. She is wearing a blindfold, holding a sword, and a scales.

The street party drew hundreds to Washington County.

Fireworks were fired off at dusk at Sugarbush Resort.

