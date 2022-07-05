Advertisement

Warren celebrates independence day with liberty theme

Crowds come back for the 73rd annual 4th of July parade in Warren.
Crowds come back for the 73rd annual 4th of July parade in Warren.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Warren kicked off their 73rd Independence Day celebrations with their annual parade down Main Street.

This year’s theme was liberty. A gigantic Lady Justice float was one of the impressive displays. She is wearing a blindfold, holding a sword, and a scales.

The street party drew hundreds to Washington County.

Fireworks were fired off at dusk at Sugarbush Resort.

