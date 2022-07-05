BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our stretch of fantastic weather has been interrupted by clouds and showers today, but the sun will be back by Wednesday afternoon. In the meantime, expect rounds of showers from Tuesday evening into the first part of the overnight. Some of these showers could contain embedded downpours or a few rumbles of thunder. Showers will become lighter and fewer in number after midnight, but we will likely see a few showers linger through Wednesday morning.

Clouds dissipate Wednesday afternoon, and we should have a mostly sunny sky in place by Wednesday evening. Temperatures will return to the 70s with sunshine Wednesday afternoon. Dry conditions and sunshine remain in place through Thursday with highs in the low 80s.

Our next chance for wet weather after tonight will be on Friday, when a passing disturbance will bring another chance for showers. Canadian high pressure settles in for the weekend, which will bring dry and comfortable conditions through the weekend.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.