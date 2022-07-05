Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Gary has the latest weather forecast
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! After a long holiday weekend of nearly ideal weather, we are looking at some changes today. A frontal system coming out of the Midwest will be passing through today with occasional showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms, especially late afternoon through the evening hours.

Wednesday will start with a few, lingering showers, but then it will turn partly sunny in the afternoon. Thursday will also feature mainly sunny skies.

A couple of disturbances could bring showers again on Friday. But then it will clear out, and we are once again heading for a delightful weekend.

We are not expecting anything severe from those thunderstorms later today, but your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on that, and we will let you know of any changes in the forecast, on-air and online. -Gary

