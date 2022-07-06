Advertisement

Child advocacy group responds to education report

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The CEO of Let’s Grow Kids is reacting to a new state report that examines flaws in Vermont’s childhood education system in Vermont.

Aly Richards says they’ve known for years the system isn’t working for anyone. “The current system is severely under-resourced and under-invested in, and the findings here come as no surprise, as our state and nation have never prioritized our youngest children,” Richards said in a statement.

Two third-party education groups conducted an analysis of Vermont’s early childhood education system and found it lacks coherence, leadership, and vision.

