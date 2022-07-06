Crews work in the dark to remove a stuck tractor trailer in the Notch

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Notch road is closed as crews remove a stuck tractor trailer.

Crews were called to Route 108 between Cambridge and Stowe around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They say the road is expected to be blocked for several hours as they continue to remove the trailer.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes in the meantime.

