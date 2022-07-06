Advertisement

Gov. Scott proclaims Prop 5 will appear on ballot

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Proposition 5, a measure that would enshrine the right to abortion in the Vermont Constitution, is officially on the November ballot.

The measure, which has been in the works for several years, received final approval in the Legislature this year and was signed by Governor Phil Scott.

It comes as The U.S. Supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, leaving the choice up to individual states. Scott, a Republican, officially signed the proclamation Wednesday that puts the measure on the ballot. He says the constitutional amendment is more important than ever.

“To have the foresight to put this in place, I think with what we’re seeing on the national level -- it’s going to be left to the states. I think Vermont is on the verge of doing what is right and establishing the constitutional right in the state,” Scott said.

If approved by a majority of voters, Vermont would become the first state in the country to pass a constitutional amendment on the issue. New York and California are working to adopt similar measures.

