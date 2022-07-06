Lucky raccoon saved from Vermont storm drain

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A pair of alert passersby and a quick-thinking highway foreman helped a raccoon stuck in a Vermont storm drain make his escape on Tuesday.

Check out the pictures from the Berlin Police Department!

They say the little guy got himself in quite a predicament, trapped by rising water in the drain.

A couple passing by on Tuesday noticed his little snoot sticking out of a storm grate.

Police say he was probably hanging on for a while and was getting pretty tuckered out.

But the highway foreman was able to remove the grate, allowing the little bandit to make his escape!

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.