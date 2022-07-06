Advertisement

Lucky raccoon saved from Vermont storm drain

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A pair of alert passersby and a quick-thinking highway foreman helped a raccoon stuck in a Vermont storm drain make his escape on Tuesday.

Check out the pictures from the Berlin Police Department!

They say the little guy got himself in quite a predicament, trapped by rising water in the drain.

A couple passing by on Tuesday noticed his little snoot sticking out of a storm grate.

Police say he was probably hanging on for a while and was getting pretty tuckered out.

But the highway foreman was able to remove the grate, allowing the little bandit to make his escape!

