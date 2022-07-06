Man seriously injured in St. Johnsbury shooting

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say one man was hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting in St. Johnsbury Tuesday night.

St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page says it happened at the Maplefields convenience store on Route 2 at 10:30 p.m. One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His name isn’t being released.

Police have not made any arrests. They released no other immediate details other than to say the public isn’t in danger.

