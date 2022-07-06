Advertisement

Man seriously injured in St. Johnsbury shooting

(Arizona's Family)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say one man was hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting in St. Johnsbury Tuesday night.

St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page says it happened at the Maplefields convenience store on Route 2 at 10:30 p.m. One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His name isn’t being released.

Police have not made any arrests. They released no other immediate details other than to say the public isn’t in danger.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

