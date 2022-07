PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh City Police Department has agreed on a new contract, according to union officials.

Local 812 union and city officials reached a deal over what the union calls a “long overdue contract” that has been in the works for five-and-a-half years.

Union members say they will now be getting a liveable wage.

