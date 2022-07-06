Advertisement

Police are looking for a suspect who stole from Sun Common Solar

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - More than $1,500 dollars worth of equipment is stolen from a Waterbury business, and police are searching for the suspect.

Police obtained surveillance photo from Sun Common on Route 2 yesterday morning.

Police say the suspect took drills, impact drivers, and cutting implements.

If you recognize this person, contact the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191.

