Police searching for driver and passenger of stolen car

MONKTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are searching for a man and woman, who they believe crashed a stolen car.

Police say it happened around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday on Bristol Road in Monkton. They say they learned a car crashed into a telephone pole and the driver and passenger ran from the scene.

Witnesses tell Police, both the man and woman are in their 20′s, and the man had blood on his shirt, from his own injuries.

Police did get a complaint about a stolen vehicle on the same road, a 2010 silver Subaru Forester.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

