Poultney man pleads not guilty to federal drug charges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say an alleged drug dealer from Poultney has run out of luck.

A federal grand jury charged Javon Wright, aka “Ace,” 37, with five counts of distributing fentanyl and cocaine base in May and June in Rutland County.

Police arrested Wright on June 30 in Fair Haven. They say they searched Wright’s home and found cocaine powder, cocaine base, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The U.S. Attorney for Vermont says Wright pleaded not guilty in federal court on Tuesday.

The maximum penalty for each of the charges is 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

His next court date is scheduled for Thursday.

