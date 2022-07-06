Renters’ prison: How a merciless market of unchecked rent hikes traps Vermont tenants

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Renting is typically seen as a ladder to homeownership and personal wealth, but a minuscule supply of apartments and fast-rising prices in Vermont has stranded many renters in a limbo of subsistence and uncertainty while raising the risk of homelessness for countless others at lower rungs of the pay scale.

While high rents have long plagued Vermont, the current situation has become critical. The state had the lowest rental vacancy rate in the country during the first quarter of 2022, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates: 2.5 percent, less than half of the national average.

Elissa Borden spoke with Seven Days’ Derek Brouwer who reported on the crisis in this week’s issue.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.