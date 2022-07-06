Advertisement

Rutland City man faces grand larceny charges

Ryan Johnson
Ryan Johnson(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland City man accused of several counts of theft is due in court on Wednesday.

Police say in June, Ryan Johnson, 25, stole a wallet from inside a car in Mendon. They also say he stole tools and a GMC pickup truck.

Officers say they found some of the stolen tools at Johnson’s home in Rutland City.

He faces charges including grand larceny, operating without owner’s consent and possession of stolen property.

