Rutland City man faces grand larceny charges

RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland City man accused of several counts of theft is due in court on Wednesday.

Police say in June, Ryan Johnson, 25, stole a wallet from inside a car in Mendon. They also say he stole tools and a GMC pickup truck.

Officers say they found some of the stolen tools at Johnson’s home in Rutland City.

He faces charges including grand larceny, operating without owner’s consent and possession of stolen property.

