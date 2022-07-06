Sanders endorses Balint for Congress

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders Wednesday offered his endorsement to congressional hopeful Becca Balint.

In a statement, the Independent senator says, in part: “Becca is a person of deep integrity. She is the kind of person we need in Congress. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Becca today and look forward to serving with her in Washington.”

Becca is a person of deep integrity. She is the kind of person Vermonters need in Congress. That's why I'm proud to endorse @BeccaBalintVT today and look forward to serving with her in Washington. pic.twitter.com/nIrQoZw7FQ — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 6, 2022

Neither Senator Patrick Leahy nor Representative Peter Welch has made a formal endorsement in the race, although both have indicated support for Molly Gray.

