Sanders endorses Balint for Congress

Sen. Bernie Sanders/File
Sen. Bernie Sanders/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders Wednesday offered his endorsement to congressional hopeful Becca Balint.

In a statement, the Independent senator says, in part: “Becca is a person of deep integrity. She is the kind of person we need in Congress. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Becca today and look forward to serving with her in Washington.”

Neither Senator Patrick Leahy nor Representative Peter Welch has made a formal endorsement in the race, although both have indicated support for Molly Gray.

