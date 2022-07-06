Struggling North Country church finds new mission as outreach center

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A struggling church in Plattsburgh found a new way to help people. Now, they are lending a hand to people near and far from home.

“The parish community itself was kind of on the decline,” said Father Scott Seymour of St. Joseph’s Outreach Center.

In the winter of 2018, as St. Joseph’s Parish in the town of Plattsburgh faced a dwindling number of parishioners, it joined with another Catholic church in Peru to share resources. But they knew it was a short-term fix. They needed a plan.

“So we sell it? Do we keep it? If we keep it, what do we do with it?” Seymour said.

Seymour said it was a dream that led to turning the church into an outreach center to continue its mission of helping those in need.

The Catholic Church still owns the building and the regional bishop signed off on the idea.

Now the former parish is flourishing and offering a plethora of services to people in need, thanks to donations and a few grants that help fill in the blanks.

“It wasn’t always poverty in the sense of ‘I have no money,’ ‘I don’t have any food.’ I’m poor because I don’t have anyone in my life, so we are also trying to deal with that aspect of poverty,” Seymour explained.

The services consist of a free food pantry, clothing, a GED program, help with transportation, veterans services and free hot meals to hundreds each week.

“We feed 300-325 plus, sometimes we run out every Thursday,” Seymour said.

One of the stars of the program is Starr Burke.

“It’s all about community and the entire community has contributed to make this outreach happen,” Burke said.

During the pandemic, she facilitated groups like Plattsburgh Cares and offered clothing, food and a place to stay for asylum-seekers turned away at the border. That way agencies could spread their money out to help more families in need.

“There is a stereotype, unfortunately, around immigration,” Burke said. “People have a vision in their head of what it looks like and it’s not.”

Those at the outreach center want the community to know they are there to help everyone and anyone and are able to offer their services without requiring proof of need, unlike some government programs and nonprofits they partner with.

“I mean certain services at different agencies provide might have an income guideline but that doesn’t necessarily mean we can’t help. Everyone gets in a bad place once in a while,” Burke said.

The outreach center says its doors are always open and they are ready to serve.

