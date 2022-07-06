Taxi driver accused of holding passengers against their will

SALISBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Vermont taxi driver held six of his passengers against their will.

Vermont State Police say Marvin Morley, 59, of Ferrisburgh, was driving the passengers in the town of Salisbury early Tuesday morning when he unlawfully restrained them against their will.

Morley is due in court on Wednesday. He faces six counts of unlawful restraint.

