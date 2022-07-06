Advertisement

Taxi driver accused of holding passengers against their will

Police say a Vermont taxi driver held six of his passengers against their will. - File photo
Police say a Vermont taxi driver held six of his passengers against their will. - File photo(WLUC)
SALISBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Vermont taxi driver held six of his passengers against their will.

Vermont State Police say Marvin Morley, 59, of Ferrisburgh, was driving the passengers in the town of Salisbury early Tuesday morning when he unlawfully restrained them against their will.

Morley is due in court on Wednesday. He faces six counts of unlawful restraint.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

