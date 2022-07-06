Advertisement

UVM Medical Center nurses voting on new contract

Staff care for a new arrival to the University of Vermont Medical Center Intensive Care Unit.
Staff care for a new arrival to the University of Vermont Medical Center Intensive Care Unit.(Courtesy: UVM Health Network)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nurses at Vermont’s largest hospital are voting on a new labor contract.

The union says it struck a deal just before midnight with the UVM Medical Center.

They say the two-year deal includes bonuses for shift differentials and being on call.

Voting starts online at noon Wednesday and will go until Friday evening.

There are 1,900 unionized nurses at the state’s largest hospital. Their current contract was set to expire Saturday.

