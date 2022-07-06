UVM Medical Center nurses voting on new contract

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nurses at Vermont’s largest hospital are voting on a new labor contract.

The union says it struck a deal just before midnight with the UVM Medical Center.

They say the two-year deal includes bonuses for shift differentials and being on call.

Voting starts online at noon Wednesday and will go until Friday evening.

There are 1,900 unionized nurses at the state’s largest hospital. Their current contract was set to expire Saturday.

