Vt. corrections officials present plan to address staffing crisis

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont corrections officials Wednesday released a sweeping plan to address an ongoing staffing crisis at Vermont’s prisons.

Officials say a 20% vacancy rate in staffing has led to mandatory overtime and staff burnout. To address that. the plan calls for the entire corrections system to temporarily switch from 8 to 12-hour shifts starting in late August. They say that will allow every employee to get a three-day weekend.

Vermont Corrections Commissioner Nick Deml says the goal is to create a more sustainable workforce. “We think that ultimately this gives people more time away from the facility and more time with family and friends and ultimately it creates a more predictable schedule for family and friends to rely on,” he said.

The department is also creating a new office to work on staff retention and wellness. Any changes would have to go through the collective bargaining process with the Vermont State Employees Union.

Calvin Culter will have more on the plan tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 4.

Related Stories:

How Vermont prisons are dealing with COVID behind bars

Report paints grim picture of toxic environment in Vermont prison

Help Wanted: Corrections officers

Vt. corrections chief tells lawmakers sex scandals tarnishing department’s image

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.