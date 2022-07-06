Advertisement

Vt. corrections officials present plan to address staffing crisis

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont corrections officials Wednesday released a sweeping plan to address an ongoing staffing crisis at Vermont’s prisons.

Officials say a 20% vacancy rate in staffing has led to mandatory overtime and staff burnout. To address that. the plan calls for the entire corrections system to temporarily switch from 8 to 12-hour shifts starting in late August. They say that will allow every employee to get a three-day weekend.

Vermont Corrections Commissioner Nick Deml says the goal is to create a more sustainable workforce. “We think that ultimately this gives people more time away from the facility and more time with family and friends and ultimately it creates a more predictable schedule for family and friends to rely on,” he said.

The department is also creating a new office to work on staff retention and wellness. Any changes would have to go through the collective bargaining process with the Vermont State Employees Union.

Calvin Culter will have more on the plan tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 4.

Related Stories:

How Vermont prisons are dealing with COVID behind bars

Report paints grim picture of toxic environment in Vermont prison

Help Wanted: Corrections officers

Vt. corrections chief tells lawmakers sex scandals tarnishing department’s image

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating the burglary of a Townshend store released surveillance photos of a...
Vt. police ask public for help identifying potential burglary suspect
File photo
Vt. regulators file charges against Walgreens
One person was killed in a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire, on Sunday.
Deadly crash on Route 2 in New Hampshire
Police say two men got out of their cars to argue on a New York highway and were fatally struck...
Police: 2 men fatally struck during New York ‘road rage’ dispute
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

File photo
Vt. COVID hospitalizations trending upward; BA.5 dominant strain in Northeast
Staff care for a new arrival to the University of Vermont Medical Center Intensive Care Unit.
UVM Medical Center nurses voting on new contract
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Police say a Vermont taxi driver held six of his passengers against their will. - File photo
Taxi driver accused of holding passengers against their will