Vt. COVID hospitalizations trending upward; BA.5 dominant strain in Northeast

File photo
File photo(Courtesy: Ryan Mercer/UVM Health Network)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials say the COVID hospitalizations are trending upward again although the statewide community levels remain “low.” It comes as the CDC reports that the new, highly-contagious omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 continue to become the dominant strain across the country.

After several weeks of a downward trend, the seven-day number of new Vermont hospital admissions with a COVID infection rose throughout the past week with 53 total new admissions, according to the latest weekly surveillance report. There were also five additional deaths in the last seven days, bringing the total death toll now to 687.

The CDC says the subvariant strains of BA.4 and BA.5 now account for about 60% of cases in the Northeast.

